Police investigating after pedestrian struck by car in West Springfield

Emergency crews are on-scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car in West Springfield.

Members of the West Springfield Fire Department tell Western Mass News that a woman was hit as she tried to cross Kings Highway.

The car did stop at the scene near Pine Street.

The woman's condition is not immediately known.

Kings Highway is currently closed from Maple Terrace to Chestnut Street.

Western Mass News has a crew at the scene and we will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.