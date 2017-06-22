Missing teenager reported in Westfield

Westfield police are seeking to find missing 16-year-old Amelia Meade.

According to the Westfield Detective Bureau's Facebook page, Amelia was last seen on June 19.

Amelia is described as being 5'7'' tall and weighs around 125 pounds with long wavy strawberry blonde hair that goes halfway down her back.

Police said Amelia's family is concerned about her well being, and police are asking anyone with information or knows her whereabouts to contact the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

