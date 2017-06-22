Overnight viaduct closures scheduled for I-291 to I-91 South

The Mass. DOT announced that on Thursday that a section of I-291 to I-91 South in Springfield will be closed overnight for viaduct construction.
Exit 1A on I-291 West going to I-91 South will be closed starting at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.
"The project is progressing on an accelerated schedule to minimize traffic impacts and reduce construction duration," said the DOT in a statement on the viaduct construction.
For more information on roadway and highway closures, visit the Mass DOT website here.
