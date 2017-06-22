Overnight viaduct closures scheduled for I-291 to I-91 South - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Overnight viaduct closures scheduled for I-291 to I-91 South

Posted: Updated:
I-91 viaduct (Western Mass News file photo) I-91 viaduct (Western Mass News file photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Mass. DOT announced that on Thursday that a section of I-291 to I-91 South in Springfield will be closed overnight for viaduct construction.

Exit 1A on I-291 West going to I-91 South will be closed starting at 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Friday.

"The project is progressing on an accelerated schedule to minimize traffic impacts and reduce construction duration," said the DOT in a statement on the viaduct construction.

For more information on roadway and highway closures, visit the Mass DOT website here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.