Police rescue dog from hot car; owner given $150 citation

AUBURN, Mass. (AP) - Police in Massachusetts have rescued a dog that was left in a 100-degree car.

The Telegram and Gazette reports that Nancy Willard, of Spencer, left her dog unattended in the parking lot of an Auburn shopping center Wednesday afternoon. Police were alerted after someone spotted the dog in distress.

Animal Control Officer Aimee Contois located Willard around 1 p.m. before removing the canine. Authorities estimate the temperature in the car was 101 degrees in the shade and 120 degrees in direct sunlight even though the windows were cracked slightly.

Chief Andrew Sluckis says the German shepherd mix is expected to be OK. Willard was given a $150 citation. Sluckis says she apologized.

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

