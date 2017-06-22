Stopgap budget filed as lawmakers wrestle with shortfall

BOSTON (AP) - Gov. Charlie Baker is taking steps to keep state government operating if agreement cannot be reached on a new budget by July 1.

The Republican governor has filed with lawmakers a nearly $5.2 billion temporary spending plan that would keep agencies running through the end of July, if necessary.

House and Senate negotiators have been meeting behind closed doors to finalize a more than $40 billion budget for the new fiscal year. But complicating their task is a drop in anticipated state tax revenues and no apparent consensus on what to expect when it comes to revenues over the next 12 months.

An analysis released Thursday by the independent Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation said the budget shortfall could top $1 billion unless steps are taken to reduce spending.

