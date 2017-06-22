As a Massachusetts native, Jordyn Jagolinzer is excited to be a part of the Western Mass News team.

A graduate and Dean's List student from Penn State University, she received her Bachelors in Journalism with a concentration in Broadcasting. She also has three minors in Spanish, Business, and International Studies.

Previously a reporter and anchor for the Emmy award-winning Centre County Report, Jordyn reported on a variety of topics from Pennsylvania's growing opioid epidemic to unsafe drinking water conditions. She previously interned at WPRI-TV and WJAR-TV in Providence, RI and hosted and produced her own lifestyle program on local cable access channel 9 in Seekonk, MA.

Jordyn is an avid traveler and has visited more than twenty countries across the world. She lived in Alicante, Spain and attended the University of Alicante for half a year. She is now conversationally fluent in Spanish.

When she's not waking up with you on Western Mass News, she's usually trying new coffee shops or spending time with her family and friends.

Follow Jordyn on Facebook or on Twitter

