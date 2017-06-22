Police search for shotgun missing from stolen police vehicle

CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police department is on the hunt for a missing shotgun that was taken from a stolen police vehicle.

Chelmsford Chief James Spinney says the unmarked cruiser with a loaded department-issued shotgun in the trunk was taken from the garage at the home of a department detective either late Wednesday or early Thursday. A civilian vehicle was also stolen.

The civilian vehicle was located nearby.

The police vehicle, a 2011 Ford Taurus, was located several miles away at about 9 a.m. Thursday in the adjacent community of Lowell, but the shotgun was missing. The thieves also stole an empty pistol lockbox from the Taurus.

Spinney says recovering the shotgun is "is our top priority."

