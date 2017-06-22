Springfield teacher takes his talents to the octagon

If you're wondering what teachers do after school or in the summertime, look no further than one Springfield Central High School teacher.



Pat Casey's day job is calm, cool, and collected, but the moment he enters the octagon, this MMA champion is anything but.

Casey is a Springfield native and graduate of Central High School. For the last four years, he has worked countless hours teaching students with autism in the very halls he once walked.

"It's great pride to be from Central and now work for Central." Casey explained.



The school's vice principal said that Casey has a gift of being very patient and calm with the students, allowing them to reach him in a way others can't.

However, seven hours of calm in the classroom are followed by four hours of crazy in the cage.



"I love both things. I love helping the kids and I love being able to let loose here, so I have found a good balance in my life," Casey added.



Casey started training less than three years ago at the Team Link in Ludlow. Since then, his progress has been through the roof. He is 7-and-1 in his first eight fights, three knockouts all in the first round, and currently holds the amateur premier fighting championship title in two weight classes.



Casey's number one goal is to bring the UFC here to western Massachusetts and, above anything else, to win a UFC world championship - something his trainer says is not a matter of if, it's a matter of when.



"The UFC is always trying to look for a new talent. They have some old fighters, the champs, but they are looking for the new generation, the new talents," said Marco Alvan, Casey's head trainer.



Alvan has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He's won multiple titles and coached dozens of successful fighters across the northeast. He told us that as soon as the UFC knows who he is, they will find him.



"Pat Casey is the future of this sport," Alvan noted.



The school cheers Casey on every step of the way and he hopes his story can teach others to follow your dreams.



"I started late and I had no real experience, but I believed that this is what I was destined to do," Casey said.



Casey will continue to fight across the northeast including here in western Massachusetts. His next fight will be in a few months and asks those looking to pursue fighting to work hard, take it seriously, and you would be shocked at what you're capable of.

