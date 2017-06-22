Agawam police seek to identify card skimmer suspect

Agawam police are asking for the public's help to identify a credit card skimming suspect.

On June 15, two skimming devices were found inside gas pumps at the F.L. Roberts on Lealand Avenue.

The state has tried to crack down on finding skimming devices after they recently conducted a series of inspections at 263 gas stations in 74 cities and towns statewide.

The devices in Agawam were found while an inspector was replacing the locks to make them more secure.

Authorities told Western Mass News criminals usually target the pumps farthest away from the attendant and security cameras.

Lt. Edward McGovern is asking anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact detectives at 413-786-1717.

