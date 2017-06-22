West Springfield residents voice concern after pedestrian hit on Rt. 20

West Springfield residents are concerned for their safety after a pedestrian was hit by a car in a crosswalk Thursday morning.

Residents who walk along on the hectic section of Route 20 told Western Mass News they worry for their safety constantly.

When West Springfield resident Susan Miller heard there was an accident involving a pedestrian she was concerned but not surprised.

Miller and her friend walk along Kings Highway everyday no matter what the weather is like.



"Always stay on the sidewalks cars to fly you know and it is a little hairy or trying to cross through the crosswalks on the side streets," Miller noted.

Police responded to the accident right around 7 a.m.

A 38-year-old woman was hit by a car while using the crosswalk and had to be taken to the hospital.

Some people use Kings Highway as a cut though because there aren't as many stop lights, but 35 MPH speed isn't always honored by commuters.

Westfield Police Chief Ronald Campurciani said the investigation is ongoing, but speed was not a factor and the suspect was cited for failure to yield to someone in a cross walk.

