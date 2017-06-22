City of Holyoke removes fire engine from service

A new plan by the Holyoke Fire Commission was voted in to remove Engine 2 from service.

The plan starts July 1 to redistribute resources and improve fire safety in the city, according to the Holyoke Fire Chief.

But residents feel concerned after this decision comes months after a deadly fire.

Engine 2 was browned out for the New Years Day fire at 106 North East Street that took the lives of three people and displaced dozens more.

"Engine one and engine two are in the same fire station, they respond to the same area so response times are not gonna suffer because they respond to the same location," said Holyoke Fire Chief John Pond.



Chief Pond told Western Mass News this new plan means that an engine or a ladder truck could have more firefighters on board and only means good things for fire safety.



"Fire protection is not suffering. We have personnel in place, we have them in fire stations. We are not shutting down any fire stations, we're re-distributing personnel to have the potential to have more personnel on a piece of apparatus to respond," Chief Pond explained.



While Chief Pond is in favor of the commission's vote, the local firefighters union is not.

A spokesperson released a statement to Western Mass News that said:

"The union does not support the plan set forth by Chief Pond. These are grave safety concerns for both the firefighters and citizens. No matter what fancy term you label it with, it is a reduction of safety and fire protection for the city of Holyoke."

After that 90 day period, the plan will be reviewed so officials can decide what comes next.

