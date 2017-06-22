State spreading the word on getting Narcan on highway billboards

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is spreading the word about Narcan.

On their Twitter account, and even on highway billboards, the state wants you to know that you can get a hold of the overdose reversal drug in a pinch, just by heading to your local pharmacy.

Drug addiction isn't limited to any one particular area. In Holyoke, eight people died last year from opioid-related overdoses.

The words 'Carry Naloxone, Stop an Overdose' cover signs dotting Massachusetts roadways, including one along I-291 in Springfield.

In 2016, there were 41 opioid-related overdose deaths in Springfield alone, 26 in Chicopee, and dozens more across western Massachusetts.

These statistics were released last month and in recent days, the billboard has been popping up around the region, promoting naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, known as the overdose reversal drug.

Know someone who could overdose from pain meds or heroin? Ask a pharmacist about getting Naloxone/Narcan today: https://t.co/NZGUrtMYKV pic.twitter.com/orvVbucaYT — Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) June 22, 2017

"I think it's good to have if it saves lives," said Michael Cook, a recovering addict.

Cook told us that he's been sober for about two years and he credits Narcan.

"I was able to get to this point in my life where I could have a voice and make changes and be on the news and talk to Samara because I didn't die in 2014 when I OD'ed and I was given Narcan," Cook added.

The campaign is a reminder that anyone can get involved. You could go into your local pharmacy and ask the pharmacist for Narcan to carry around in your pocket or purse in case you see someone having an overdose.

In that kind of a situation, you're also urged to call 911 and you're protected under Massachusetts law through immunity from prosecution.

"For people to keep it in their pocket on their person in their house to save someone's life, I don't think that's a bad idea," said Raymone Rivera of Holyoke.

While many western Massachusetts residents told us that it's a good idea, they might not be prepared to pay, like they would a regular prescription.

"To charge the people to save someone's life, that's kind of an up and down so that's where it throws me off," Rivera added.

Depending on your insurance coverage, the co-pay for Narcan can range anywhere from $17 to $144

