Man gets caught riding with plastic dummy in the HOV lane

"Don't be a dummy" is what State police are saying after one driver got caught with a plastic passenger while driving in the HOV lane.
State police said Trooper Glidden tried to stop the car in the HOV lane on I-93 in Charlestown after he noticed something wasn't right
Another State Trooper had to intervene when the car kept moving along the HOV lane where the driver finally stopped a short distance away.
State police issued the 44-year-old driver from Reading a citation for the HOV violation and for failure to stop for a police officer.
"Please remember, the HOV lane is for two or more (actual) human beings," said State Police.
