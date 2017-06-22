Man gets caught riding with plastic dummy in the HOV lane

"Don't be a dummy" is what State police are saying after one driver got caught with a plastic passenger while driving in the HOV lane.

State police said Trooper Glidden tried to stop the car in the HOV lane on I-93 in Charlestown after he noticed something wasn't right

Another State Trooper had to intervene when the car kept moving along the HOV lane where the driver finally stopped a short distance away.

State police issued the 44-year-old driver from Reading a citation for the HOV violation and for failure to stop for a police officer.

"Please remember, the HOV lane is for two or more (actual) human beings," said State Police.

