Proposed Springfield school renovation project in the works

Big changes are on tap for Springfield schools this Summer as millions of dollars in renovations are proposed to upgrade facilities.

The proposal would make major upgrades to several city schools. If approved, a state grant would offer 80% of the funding.

“Our average building in the city of Springfield is 55-years-old, and for years, there hasn’t been enough invested in those buildings,” said Superintendent Daniel Warwick.

Over the last ten years, $650 million was invested in school buildings.

In total, the proposal looks to spend $17.2 million on improvements. It breaks down to the city kicking in $3.5 million, and the Massachusetts School Building Association $13.7

A large chunk of the proposed budget is earmarked for Duggan Academy. The fire alarm system and the gym floor are on the list of things to get upgraded.

The city plans on removing asthma triggers from classroom environments.

“Anytime you can do a roof project or a window project, you have less chance of water infiltrating into a building...that stops mold progress,” said Patrick Sullivan, Parks director. He says they have seen a 4% drop in asthma cases.

“We attribute that to getting the roofs done in a timely manner,” he continued.

