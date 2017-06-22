Good deed ends with crash that leaves woman paralyzed

A good friend doing a good deed ended with a paralyzing accident on Interstate 91 last weekend .

Now, family, friends, and customers of a popular pizza shop in West Springfield are stepping forward to try and do a good deed themselves.

Amanda Oliver was in a crash early Saturday morning that left her paralyzed. The 23-year-old has a long road ahead and her second family here at Sorrento Pizza is doing everything they can to help.

Oliver got a call from a friend late Friday night that she had been drinking and needed a ride. She got in the car to pick up her friend, when she crashed on I-91.

The crash left Oliver paralyzed.

Oliver worked at Sorrento Pizza, along with her sister, for more than two years and this extended family wants to help.

"We're trying to get enough money to get a handicap accessible van for her. We can't possibly raise enough money for the financial. What she's going to endure in her life is going to be crazy. We're trying to do the best we can to help her," said Pat Albano, owner of Sorrento Pizza.

The West Springfield native is a great worker according to Albano. He said that once you've worked in the restaurant long enough, you become more than just an employee

"After a while, these guys become like family, working with them every day," Albano added.

The restaurant is asking for donations at the counter, as well as online. There is a GoFundMe account that can be found here.

They're even trying to plan a fundraiser in the future, once they know more about her needs and recovery.

"I mean, we're just reaching out to our customers and friends and family and anybody is willing to donate, we're there. We're just trying to do the best we can. She's just, she's struggling, let's put it that way. It's a difficult situation. We're trying to reach out and raise a few dollars for her," Albano noted.

If you want to help this young woman, you can CLICK HERE to visit that GoFundMe page or visit Sorrento Pizza on Kings Highway in West Springfield.

