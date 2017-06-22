Healthcare replacement bill protested at Northampton City Hall

News of the Senate's version for the replacement bill to Obamacare had local lawmakers and group reacting.

In Northampton, Progressive Pioneer Valley held a rally at city hall in response to the Senate's bill.

Both Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey also responded.

Progressive Pioneer Valley said that they were upset the bill was kept in secrecy and wants more transparency with the public of what's happening with our country's healthcare system.

They're part of Progressive Pioneer Valley, a chapter of Progressive Mass, which is a grassroots organization in western Mass.

They said Obamacare needs to stay, and people will suffer if it doesn't.

"Obamacare was something that was very important. The affordable care act. ACA. It was huge when it passed. The fact that we're going to be taking a hundred steps backwards is just not okay," said Megan McGrath.

They wore red to get their message across that here is a red alert when it comes to healthcare in the Senate.

"We need to show the Senate we will not stand for it."

Reaction also poured in from local lawmakers, with Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey saying:

"This bill takes a machete to Medicaid, punishes people with pre-existing conditions, and steals hope from patients suffering from opioid addition. It shreds a critical safety net for working families, the poor, the disabled, and children just to bestow tax breaks on the wealthiest."

Progressive Pioneer Valley hopes that the democratic and some republican Senators that are against the bill can draft the amendments made to serve everyone.

“They will fight for it and not let it pass and using amendments, and there are ways they can let it not go through."

