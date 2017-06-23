Heavy rain potential continues through Saturday morning

We remain hazy, hot and humid this afternoon and evening. Temperatures managed to reach 90 in the lower valley today with dew points in the high 60s-making it feel like the tropics! This sub-tropical air mass will allow for any showers or thunderstorms to bring intense rainfall through tonight.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the rest of the day with a very slight risk for some storms to become strong or severe. Our atmosphere today is set up to where damaging wind gusts would be the primary severe threat. Some hail is possible, but it would likely be small-sized, like penny or pea-size. The tornado threat is less than 2%-the threat remains well to our south in the Tennessee valley.

A cold front will approach western Mass early Saturday morning with a swath of rain, enhanced by some remnants of Cindy. Heavy downpours are possible, which could lead to some brief, minor street flooding. As the cold front pushes through, rain will end from west to east and skies will begin to clear as well. With afternoon sun, temps should hit 80 at least Saturday afternoon, but the lower valley will likely hit mid and even a few upper 80s with a westerly breeze.

We are cooler and more comfortable Saturday night as drier air works in. Sunday will be nice across southern New England with sunshine and clouds and highs back to the lower to mid-80s. A spot shower may hit western Mass late in the day as a second cold front passes through.

We are looking a bit cooler and unsettled to begin the work week with partly cloudy skies through midday, then a chance for showers in the late afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry and therefore a bit warmer with temps around 80. Temps continue to rise through Friday and some may approach 90 to end the week.



