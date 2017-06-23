Hot, hazy, and humid with a chance of showers this afternoon

It's looking like a very warm and humid afternoon to close out the week. Showers and downpours are possible tonight and into tonight. Drier air will work in by Saturday afternoon.



There is the chance for showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain as most of the storms will be widely scattered. The higher risk for storms is in the Berkshires and points south and west. Overnight and into Saturday, rain sticks around and could be heavy at times. Part of those showers are remnants of what is now Tropical Depression Cindy. With the tropical influence, some of the downpours could drop a quick 1-2" in some locations.

A cold front moves through Saturday midday, clearing out the rain for the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies will be around for the rest of the day on Saturday and into Sunday. Sunday looks absolutely perfect for the end of the weekend.

The Jet Stream dips to our south to start next week and temperatures will be seasonably cool. Our average temperatures are in the low 80s, and our highs for much of next week will be in the upper 70s.



Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.