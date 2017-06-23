Driver arrested after crashing into Ludlow bank

The driver of a pickup truck was arrested on Friday after they crashed into the side of a bank in Ludlow.

Police told Western Mass News the accident at the Citizens Bank on Center Street happened right around midnight.

The pickup truck crashed through the side of the building and left a huge hole in the wall.

The driver was medically evaluated and placed under arrest for an OUI.

Ludlow police are not releasing the driver's name at this time pending their arraignment in court Friday afternoon.

