South Hadley PD warn residents of recent car break-ins

South Hadley police are sending a friendly reminder to their residents to lock their car doors.
According to a post on the South Hadley Police Department's Facebook page, there have been a number of recent break-ins where property has been stolen from unlocked vehicles.
"We want to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and strongly suggest not leaving valuables in your cars."
The break-ins were reported in the Falls area of South Hadley.
Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call South Hadley police at (413) 538-8231.
