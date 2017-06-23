South Hadley PD warn residents of recent car break-ins - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

South Hadley PD warn residents of recent car break-ins

Posted: Updated:
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

South Hadley police are sending a friendly reminder to their residents to lock their car doors. 

According to a post on the South Hadley Police Department's Facebook page, there have been a number of recent break-ins where property has been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

"We want to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and strongly suggest not leaving valuables in your cars."

The break-ins were reported in the Falls area of South Hadley.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call South Hadley police at (413) 538-8231.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.