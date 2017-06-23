South Hadley PD warn residents of recent car break-ins

South Hadley police are sending a friendly reminder to their residents to lock their car doors.

According to a post on the South Hadley Police Department's Facebook page, there have been a number of recent break-ins where property has been stolen from unlocked vehicles.

"We want to remind everyone to lock your vehicles and strongly suggest not leaving valuables in your cars."

The break-ins were reported in the Falls area of South Hadley.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to call South Hadley police at (413) 538-8231.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.