Contractor struck natural gas line near STCC campus

Crews are on scene working to repair a natural gas line that was struck by a contractor near the STCC campus.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News fire crews responded around 9:39 a.m. on 1 Armory Street.

He said a building near the campus was evacuated, and our crew near the scene reported that the campus was closed.

Leger wants to reassure that there is no safety threat to the public at this time, and the gas line should be repaired momentarily.

