Granville school closes after 100 years

Granville students have left their school for the last time today.



It was the final day of classes on the calendar, but the school will also be closing for good, leaving students, parents and much of the town with mixed emotions.

The Granville Village School is the only school in the town, it's home to grades K-6, and many kids are 4th or even 5th generation students.



The town joined the Southwick-Tolland school district 5 years ago, and this past fall, the school building, which opened in 1933, was tested to see if it was capable of staying open.



According to parents, it passed, but in February, the school committee voted to close the school, saying it would save a good chunk of money that could be used to benefit all of the districts students, including Granville.



The school district has done its part in helping the kids transition for next year, forming a team with staff and parents while holding activities to get them more comfortable, including a tour of the other schools and forming pen pals with Southwick students.



But at the end of the day, parents say it will not be enough.

The school has had so much history and some consider it as a staple to the town.



"There are so many parents who are saying 'how do I not cry when my kids crying? I'm trying to tell them to enjoy the last day.' Everybody is just really sad," said Jessica Shanti.



On top of the emotions, some parents claim that nobody in the town other than the committee and the superintendent wanted the school closed to begin with.

