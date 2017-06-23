DA files appeal on ruling to vacate Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office has filed an appeal to overturn the decision which vacated the 2015 murder conviction of Aaron Hernandez.

On April 15, 2015 a Fall River Superior Court judge convicted Hernandez of first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition for the death of Odin Lloyd in 2013.

Hernandez was ordered to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole but his sentence was vacated after the former NFL star committed suicide in prison.

"This is an archaic rule not based on the Constitution, and it should be changed. A defendant who commits suicide should not be able to manipulate the outcome of his post-conviction proceedings to achieve in death what he would not be able to achieve in life," Quinn said. "We are asking the Supreme Judicial Court to address this antiquated rule, which does not serve the public interest."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.