Official says Springfield church not zoned to provide sanctuary

The city of Springfield has shut down the South Congregational Church’s plan to become a sanctuary for undocumented residents.

Last week, the church on Maple Street announced they would offer physical sanctuary to those who are facing immediate deportation.

But after inspection from the Springfield Building Commissioner, the idea was quickly dismissed saying that the church is simply not made for people to live there.

The city alone is home to up to 6,000 people who do not have citizenship. The church was planning on providing beds, food and comfort to those who may feel unsafe.

Mayor Sarno expressed that he was against the idea from the beginning.

He told Western Mass News,"to bring sanctuary to something that is not legal, I'd rather see more facilitation be done to help these people become residents of the United States of America.

In order for the church to be deemed a sanctuary in Springfield it would have to undergo major reconstruction in order to meet city codes and a special permit would have to be granted by the City Council.

The only time residents would take shelter at the church would be during a cold weather emergency or if there is a declared state of emergency.

