West Springfield pedestrian crash victim remains hospitalized

A West Springfield woman underwent treatment at Baystate Medical Center on Friday following an accident the day before.

38-year-old Katie Miller who uses a walker was hit by a car on a crosswalk on Kings Highway Thursday morning.

The busy road has a 35 MPH speed limit, but police said speed was not a factor in this incident.

Friends and family of Miller are hoping for a speedy recovery.

In the accident she suffered extensive injuries including a head injury, facial fractures and a fractured arm according to her sister, Emily Johnson.



Jessica Shanti told Western Mass News that she and Miller have been close friends since they were children.



"She puts everybody before herself even when she's in need of something she'll put that aside," said Shanti.

The family is asking for prayers for support.

"There are so many people in support asking what we can do if there's a way that we can help," Johnson continued.



West Springfield Police Chief Ronald Campurcani told Western Mass News the driver was cited for failure to yield to someone in a crosswalk.

