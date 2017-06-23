Man indicted in death of Vanessa Marcotte

A man arrested in connection with the death of a Princeton woman is facing new charges.

The Worcester Country District Attorney's office said that 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz has been indicted on a murder charge related to the death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte of Princeton.

Marcotte visiting family when she went out for a walk on August 7, 2016. She did not return and was reported missing.

Marcotte's body was found in a wooded area not far from her family's Princeton home that night.

Colon-Ortiz was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and battery and assault with attempt to rape in April after his DNA reportedly "matched the DNA profile developed from samples found on the hands of Ms. Marcotte," according to the D.A.'s office.

The D.A.'s office noted that the district court charge will be dismissed and Colon-Ortiz, who is being held on $10 million bail, will be arraigned on the murder charge in Worcester Superior Court at a date to be determined.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

