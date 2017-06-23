Dog rescued from Conway well

A dog in Conway is being called a 'miracle dog' after falling into a well after going for a walk with his owner.

After being out all night, Prince Charming was found and rescued with some help from the Conway fire department.

Prince Charming played in the yard with his family on Friday like nothing ever happened.

It was around 8 p.m. Monday. Amanda Kantor and her mother-in-law went out for a walk with their dogs when one got away.

"Her Italian greyhound got away from her and Charming is trained. He comes when I call for him, so I wasn't worried about him, so I went after the greyhound and I looked over and kind of saw Charming dart after something," Kantor explained.

After a few minutes, Kantor whistled for Charming.

"I'm calling him, I'm calling him and it had only been minutes like 'Where did he go?'" Kantor said.

Kantor started to think the worst. It was getting dark and she still didn't have Charming back in her arms.

"I had to call off the search and go to sleep knowing that he was out there all night. I woke up several times thinking I heard him at the door and he wasn't at the door, so I got up at 6 o'clock, still driving around town, hoping I was going to see him....nothing," Kantor added.

That was until Kantor decided to look along the river. She put on her long pants and hiked down to the side of the South River through the thick brush and rocks.

"Looked down and there he was looking up at me like 'I really got myself in trouble this time' and I just burst into tears. I just couldn't believe I found him. I just couldn't believe he was there," Kantor said.

Ironically, just up the road, some firefighters and policemen were having a cup of coffee and rushed to Kantor's side to get Charming from the well by using a special ladder fit for a small, tight space.

"Thank you, thank you. I mean I'm just so grateful that they were close by and right there and we got him out of that hole. He's just the love of my life. I've had him for so long and it's just a really incredible bond," Kantor noted.

Kantor told us that Charming doesn't have any injuries from the fall, but he has been a bit tired the past couple of days.

WEB EXTRA: ?CLICK HERE to see more video of the rescue.

