Local leaders criticize Senate health care bill

Reaction to the proposed GOP health care bill continues to swirl. Local leaders are sounding off about the Senate's replacement bill to 'Obamacare.'

The Senate bill is causing a rift between Republican party members. This means a number of senators are crossing party lines, joining Democrats in a heated debate over health coverage.

"This Senate bill is crammed full with just as many tax cuts as the House bill," said Sen. Elizabeth Warren.



There's been a shock-wave of contention after a bill hits the Senate floor.



"It's disheartening that Senate Republicans didn't seize this opportunity to sit down with Democrats, their own colleagues and, most importantly, their constituents to engage in good faith discussions," Warren added.



However, it also means less federal money for health insurance and likely more uninsured Americans.

Among the sticking points: Medicaid.

"They got to the real piggy bank Medicaid and here they just went wild," Warren explained.



Rep. Richard Neal said in a statement, "This heartless bill would instead shift more of the financial burden of health care onto the backs of middle class families, while at the same time dramatically slash important programs, like Medicare and Medicaid, that seniors and working people depend upon."



"A little negotiation, but it's going to be great," said President Trump.



The Senate Republican health care bill would pledge help for insurance markets that are struggling.



"I think we've done a pretty good job at keeping our promises," said Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.



However, there are a host of other concerns Democrats here in the Commonwealth are raising.



"They raked in extra cash by letting states drop even more protections and benefits like maternity care or prescription drug coverage or mental health treatment," Warren said.

Just last night, protesters gathered in Northampton. Many were upset over the direction our healthcare system is heading.



Rallies like the one in Northampton are popping up across the country and the debate is just getting started.



Those who oppose the bill hope that new amendments can be drafted.

