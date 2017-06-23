What parents need to know about Snapchat's newest feature

The social media app Snapchat which is known for pictures that disappear after you send them is getting into the map business with their latest update.

The popular social media app just launched Snap Maps where you can see your friends as they snap photos and videos.

It works by zooming in on your camera while in the app. The map pops up with the bitmojis or characters of your friends where you tap on the map to see their Snapchats.

If you're wondering if you're friends are hanging out without you, this new feature will show you, but the question is if you want others to see you.

"There is a thing called ghost mode which will allow you to maintain your geographically anonymity but if you don't do that it will by default locate where you are and people that you are snapchatting with," said Stan Praeger.



Stan Praeger of Go Geeks told Western Mass News his office often gets calls from parents with questions about software their kids download as well as apps that they are using.

He said that often times the more you restrict of the app the less features that you might have but the less likely your information can be taken or used in a negative way.



"Rather than the parent taking the stand of forbidding perhaps they should be able to review with the child what their settings are," he noted.



While you operate in ghost mode no one will see you, but know that the snaps you submit to the maps and your story will still be able to be seen.

