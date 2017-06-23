Temporary safety equipment installed following deadly railroad crash

Months after a train collided with a Longmeadow DPW truck, killing the driver, the town is making moves toward safety equipment.

The DPW installed a temporary road blockage Friday morning, while the plan for more permanent safety equipment is in the works.

This temporary installment could be removed by cutting a wire for emergencies.

“We wanted to make sure we preserved public safety of people going across the tracks, but also made it so, if we needed to get down there in an emergency, we could," said Longmeadow Town Manager Stephen Crane.



Crane told us that this is a temporary solution following a deadly accident a few months back.

Longtime DPW worker Warren Cowles was plowing the tracks at the Birnie Road crossing during a snowstorm on March 14 when a train struck and killed him.

Since that snowy night, Cowles’s family members have been asking the town for more safety equipment at the crossing, which has no gates or traffic controls and has been the scene of other accidents over the years.



“We are still actively engaged in discussions with MassDOT, FRA, and Amtrak to make sure that the permanent solution which includes crossing signals and traffic controls will be completed here hopefully in the near future," Crane noted.

Crane said that it’s a lengthy process and all of those agencies involved told us that they’re working on it.

For now, the crossing is blocked off by barriers. Previously, there were sawhorses in place.



“Over the last couple of months, we’ve noticed people have been moving the sawhorses and not putting them back, so the intent of blocking the road from traffic hasn’t been working," Crane said.



That’s why the new structures are more permanent - while still temporary - and easily removable in the case of an emergency.

Longmeadow is working with all of the agencies involved to get more permanent equipment installed, but the town couldn’t put an exact timeline on it.

