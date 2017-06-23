Southwick business steps in to help raise money for annual firework display

For more than 55 years, the Southwick Days event has drawn the community together.

But this year, the organizers had cancel most of the big plans and residents were disheartened to hear the news.

Now local businesses are stepping up to help raise money to keep the fireworks display.

Moolicious owner Joe Deedy told Western Mass News that keeping the tradition alive is important to the entire community.



"Having a few people decide that it's not worthy doesn't make sense," Deedy noted.

They need the help to fund the $11,000 display and so far they're about halfway into meeting that goal.



"A small town needs its little history things that it does every year," said Southwick resident Tracy Flarida.



Although they're several thousands of dollars away, there's still about a month left to conquer the challenge.

The fireworks are planned for July 22, anyone looking to make a donation can make a trip to Moolicious pm Feeding Hills Road.

