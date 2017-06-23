Exit on I-91 south in Northampton and Hatfield to be closed Monday

The Mass. DOT announced that the on and off ramps at Exit 21 will be closed for most of the day for Monday, June 26.
This will effect the exit on I-91 South in Northampton and Hatfield from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for milling on the highway.
All lanes on either side of the highway will be open and traffic will be redirected.
Anyone traveling this are should expect delays. The Mass. DOT wants to remind drivers to reduce speed and use caution.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.