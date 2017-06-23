Exit on I-91 south in Northampton and Hatfield to be closed overnight

The Mass. DOT announced that the on and off ramps at Exit 21 will be closed overnight on Monday, June 26.

This will effect the exit on I-91 South in Northampton and Hatfield from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All lanes on either side of the highway will be open and traffic will be redirected.

Travelers seeking to exit I-91 southbound at Exit 21 onto Route 5 will be directed to continue to Exit 24 in South Deerfield.

Those on Route 5 looking to access I-91 southbound will be directed to Interchange 22 or Interchange 22 depending upon their direction of travel.

Anyone traveling this are should expect delays. The Mass. DOT wants to remind drivers to reduce speed and use caution.

