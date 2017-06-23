Springfield Police arrest four drug dealers in North End - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Springfield Police arrest four drug dealers in North End

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Springfield today following a surveillance in Springfield’s North End.

Among those that were arrested was:

  • Richard Santana-Rivera, 43 years old of Springfield
    • Arrested for Distribution of Class A and Possess to Distribute Class A and B.
  • Luis Quinones, 24 years old of Springfield
    • Arrested for for Distribution of Class A and Possess to Distribute Class A and B.
  • Samuel Pacheco, 37 years old of Springfield
    • Arrested for Poss. Cl. A.
  • 17 year old juvenile
    • Arrested for Distribution of Class A and Possess to Distribute Class A and B

The arrest took place between the hours of 11:30 am to 12:50 pm today at Grove Street, Greenwich & Huntington Streets, and Dwight & Jefferson Streets.

Police were also able to seize 37 bags of heroin, 4.4 grams of cocaine, and $94.

