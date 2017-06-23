Springfield Police arrest four drug dealers in North End

Four suspected drug dealers were arrested in Springfield today following a surveillance in Springfield’s North End.
Among those that were arrested was:
The arrest took place between the hours of 11:30 am to 12:50 pm today at Grove Street, Greenwich & Huntington Streets, and Dwight & Jefferson Streets.
Police were also able to seize 37 bags of heroin, 4.4 grams of cocaine, and $94.
