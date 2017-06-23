Springfield prepares for grand re-opening of Union Station

The historic rebirth of Union Station begins this weekend.

After more than 40 years, the station will soon be back open and all of Springfield is joining in to celebrate.

The renovated station, which closed in the 1970s, will serve as a hub for Peter Pan Bus Lines, the PVTA. and Amtrak.

On Friday, Rep. Richard Neal is expected to speak in the grand concourse for a private event. It’s the same exact location from which he spoke 40 years ago to announce his run for Springfield city council.

There will also be a formal gala on Saturday and a special open house for construction crews on Sunday.

"This building has been dark for 40 plus years, so this is a resurgence, rebirth of this building. It means an awful lot to brighten what was a darken building and it anchors this part of the city where MGM is anchoring the other part of building, so means a lot to have something come alive after 40 plus years," said Judy Matt, president of Spirit of Springfield.

All of these events are leading up to the ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

For more on the historic transformation of Union Station, you can CLICK HERE.

