Arrest made following Chicopee bank robbery

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee.

Police were called to the United Bank on Montgomery Street Friday afternoon.

A suspect was arrested a short time later.  The identity of that suspect has not yet been released.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.

