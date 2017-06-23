Arrest made following Chicopee bank robbery

One person is in custody following a bank robbery in Chicopee.
Police were called to the United Bank on Montgomery Street Friday afternoon.
A suspect was arrested a short time later. The identity of that suspect has not yet been released.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and we will have more information as it becomes available.
