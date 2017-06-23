Local businesses optimistic about Springfield redevelopment

After more than 40 years, Union Station in Springfield finally reopens.

It joins other developments coming to town in an effort to revitalize the city.

There are a ton of events going on this weekend to celebrate the reopening of Union Station, with many calling this a historical rebirth.

Union station is reopening its doors to the public for the first time since 1973.

The renovated station, a 94-million-dollar project, will serve as a hub for Peter Pan Bus lines, PVTA, and Amtrak rail service.

To celebrate, there will be a formal gala Saturday, an open house Sunday, and to top it all off, a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday.

“Building has been dark for 40 plus years, so this is a resurgence, rebirth of this building. It means an awful lot to brighten what was a darkened building and it anchors this part of the city where MGM is anchoring the other part of building,” said Judy Matt, president of the Spirit of Springfield.

Union Station will join MGM Casino and the redevelopment of the Paramount Theater in downtown Springfield.

Folks said it’ll help revive the downtown area.

One business we spoke with said that they’re looking forward to seeing changes and the impact it’ll bring.

“Going to have a lot of action coming down here. It’s going to bring money down here. Everyone is going to make money, the casinos, shops, it’s a win-win situation, plus there will be jobs, you can’t beat that,” said Paul Glantz.

Though there are some who have voiced concerns, such as safety regarding bringing a casino to town, but others said that while change may be hard, it can lead to amazing possibilities.

Saturday, June 24, 2017

6:00pm-11:00pm: Congressman Neal to be Honorary Chair at the Union Station Gala

Springfield Union Station

Sunday, June 25, 2017

10:00am-2:00pm: Congressman Neal to host Open House

Springfield Union Station

*Note: 10:00am – 12:00pm is the private open house for the general contractors who worked on the project and their families. From 12:00-2:00pm is the public open house. There will be a speaking program/dedication ceremony at 12:30pm.*

For more on the historic transformation of Union Station, you can CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.