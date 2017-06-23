Hampden Fire Dept. hires three full time firefighters

Hampden Fire Dept. has now hired three full-time firefighters, following voters appropriating 226-thousand dollars to transform Hampden’s all-volunteer department into a call department last month.

Hampden Fire Chief Mike Gorski said the changes were necessary to improve call response times and address weekday staffing shortages.

Many residents Western Mass News spoke with, including the owner of the historic castle mansion on Stafford Road that burned to the ground last December, said that this is a big leap forward when it comes to public safety.

