Ray Ash public pool opening today in Chicopee

It’s three years in the making. The Ray Ash public pool in Chicopee will open its gates for all that good time summer fun today.

The new pool is at Memorial Park off of Arcade Street.

It cost nearly $2 million and required the removal of hazardous materials then demolition followed by the reconstruction of the new pool but today is finally the day the city has another way to beat the summer heat.

It was back in 2014 when three of the cities public pools were forced to close because of PCB’s found in the paint, caulk and concrete.

City officials were forced to make a tough choice, which of the three pools that tested positive for PCB’s would be shut down.

It ended up being the pool at Szot park because of cost and it wasn’t the most used pool of the three either, city officials told Western Mass News.

The Ray Ash pool along with the Rivers Park pool—which did receive PCB treatments—and the state operated Sarah Jane Park pool are all now ready for swimmers.

The pool opens today at noon and will stay open until 7 p.m.

You can also cool off with a swim at the Chicopee High School and Comprehensive High School, which both have indoor pools for public use.

