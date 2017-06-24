Rain showers this morning, sunshine returns this afternoon

While it may be a wet start to the weekend the threat for rain will not last long. After the rain departs this afternoon much of the rest of the weekend looks partly to mostly sunny, with just the slight chance for a shower on Sunday.

A cold front will approach western Mass early this morning with a swath of rain, enhanced by some remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Cindy. Heavy downpours are possible, which could lead to some brief, minor street flooding. A few gusty thunderstorms will be possible as well, especially through eastern Mass.

As the cold front pushes through, rain will end from west to east and skies will begin to clear. With afternoon sun, temps should reach the lower 80s at least this afternoon, but the lower valley will likely hit mid and even a few upper 80s with a westerly breeze.

We are cooler and more comfortable tonight as drier air works in. Sunday will be nice across southern New England with sunshine and clouds and highs back to the lower to mid-80s. A spot shower may hit western Mass late in the day as a second cold front passes through.

We are looking a bit cooler and unsettled to begin the work week with partly cloudy skies through midday, then a chance for showers in the late afternoon. Highs Monday and Tuesday stay in the 70s. Wednesday looks dry and therefore a bit warmer with temps around 80. Temps continue to rise through Friday and some may approach 90 to end the week.

