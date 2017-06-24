4th annual Gold Star Run being held today in Holyoke

The 4th annual Gold Star Run hosted by the Honor and Remember Massachusetts Chapter is holding a motorcycle ride today.

The day promises to have plenty of fun, but also will see two Gold Star mothers receive flags to honor their sons who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Events will be held all day at the Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke which is where the run starts and ends.

The Honor and Remember Flags will be presented to the Gold Star mothers at 2 p.m. and registration for the run is underway now.

Tracy Taylor, lost her son Kenneth Iwasinski, to a roadside bomb in Baghdad in October of 2007. The West Springfield native joined the U.S. Army right out of high school a year earlier.

Also in 2007, the City of Chicopee lost one its finest at the Korengal Outpost in Afghanistan. His name was Sergeant Christopher Wilson and he was with the 10th Mountain Division.

Today, his mother Ilka Halliday will receive a flag as well.

For the motorcycle run, riders will start at noon today. The ride is expected to last about 90 minutes. $20 dollars gets your bike registered for the ride.

Overall, the Gold Star Run at Waterfront Tavern in Holyoke lasts all day.

