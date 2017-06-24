Sturbridge police seek theft suspect who used "sleight-of-hand deception" at Shaw's

Do you recognize this woman? If so, Sturbridge police want to hear from you.

She allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from the Shaw's Supermarket on Main St. Tuesday in what police are calling a "Sleight-of-hand deception."

"The suspect went to the Service Desk to exchange eight $100 dollar bills into a smaller denomination," explained police.

When the supermarket employee went to make change for her using $20 bills, she suddenly changed her mind.

"In the middle of the transaction (she) asked for the $100 dollar bills back," police said.

That's when the theft allegedly occurred.

"In the process (she) pocketed the 16 $20 dollar bills. Received her $100 dollar bills back and left the store prior to anyone being able to count the money," noted police.

If you are able to identity this theft suspect, please call the Sturbridge Police Department at (508) 347-2525 and ask for Officer Paul Janson, he's as ext. 371.

