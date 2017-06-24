Power outages reported in Franklin County

Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning and a few power outages are being reported in Franklin County at this time.

This is for National Grid customers.

In Orange, the electric company is reporting 155 customers without power. This was at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

"A tree limb came down and took an arm off of a pole, we have crews working on it, and estimate power should be restored by 1:00 p.m.," Paula Haschig, National Grid representative, told us.

They're also listing 29 customers without electricity in New Salem.

For a look at the current National Grid Outage Map click here!

