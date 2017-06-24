Power outages reported in Franklin County - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Power outages reported in Franklin County

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
(National Grid Outage Map photo at 11:00 a.m.) (National Grid Outage Map photo at 11:00 a.m.)
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Heavy downpours rolled through the western Mass. region late this morning and a few power outages are being reported in Franklin County at this time.

This is for National Grid customers.

In Orange, the electric company is reporting 155 customers without power.  This was at about 11 a.m. Saturday.

"A tree limb came down and took an arm off of a pole, we have crews working on it, and estimate power should be restored by 1:00 p.m.," Paula Haschig, National Grid representative, told us. 

They're also listing 29 customers without electricity in New Salem. 

For a look at the current National Grid Outage Map click here!

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.