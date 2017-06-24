Crews continue to repair transformer pole in Holyoke - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Crews continue to repair transformer pole in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Holyoke police said it will take electric crews hours to replace a transformer pole after it was knocked down on Saturday.

The pole came down in the area of Race Street around 1:30 p.m.

Police have put stop signs in the area as traffic lights remain without power.

Earlier in the afternoon police shut down a portion of Race Street from Sargeant Street to Cabot Street.  

The Holyoke Gas & Electric emergency dispatcher could not confirm with Western Mass News about how many residents are affected by this outage.

We received word that it will take power crews roughly 12 to 16 hours to repair the downed poles.

It appears a utility pole just fell due to "gravity and age," taking down with it multiple wires, damaging nearby poles, and a transformer.

