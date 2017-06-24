Utility pole falls in Holyoke knocking wires down, road closures reported

Emergency crews are on scene of a pole down in Holyoke that has left wires in the road forcing police to shut down the area to traffic.

This is on Race Street.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, police have shut down a portion of Race St. from Sargeant St. to Cabot St. They've also closed off Sargeant St. between Commercial St. and Main St.

We have received reports of a power outage in the area.

The Holyoke Gas & Electric emergency dispatcher could only confirm with Western Mass News, that they have a crew on the scene working on the situation right now.

No word how many people are without electricity though or when repairs will be completed.

Holyoke Fire Deputy Mark Fortin told Western Mass News they came upon the scene just before 2 p.m. Saturday.

It appears a utility pole just fell due to "gravity and age," taking down with it multiple wires, damaging nearby poles, and a transformer.

