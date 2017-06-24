Pro golfer Bubba Watson shows support for local golf tournament

Golf fans in Agawam were star struck after professional golfer Bubba Watson stopped by the Crestview Country Club on Saturday.

Bubba made an appearance to show his support for the Chris Corgan Memorial golf tournament.

Chris Corgan was born and raised in western Massachusetts and had a passion for golf throughout his whole life.

He attended American International College to become a physical therapist but sadly passed away 21 years ago due to a heart condition.

The tournament is held in his honor to raise money for scholarships awarded to students who also want to become physical therapists.

“He was everything good about life. In order to have a golf tournament like this and have it sold out every year and a waiting list, it’s a true testament of what type of guy he was and what people do to support you,” said Chris’s brother, Michael Corgan.

Watson told Western Mass News he’s been a close friend to Michael Corgan who is a representative for PING. The golf manufacturing company has been one of Watson’s sponsors throughout his professional career.

