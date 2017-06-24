Bedroom fire leaves mother and 2 children displaced

Springfield fire crews quickly extinguished a fire that started inside a third floor bedroom at an apartment building on White Street.

Denis Leger of the Springfield Fire Department told Western Mass News they arrived to the scene just before 4 p.m.

Luckily, no one was hurt but the fire caused $80,000 in damage and now a mother and her two children have been displaced.

Fire crews are investigating the cause but Leger said the fire was not deemed suspicious.

The American Red Cross is assisting those residents at this time.

