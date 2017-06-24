Chicopee police locate mother of abandoned 4-year-old boy

Chicopee police announced they have located the 4-year-old boy's mother who apparently abandoned him on Saturday.

Police said the little boy was found wandering by himself without any clothes on inside the Family Dollar on Exchange Street.

They told Western Mass News that the boy "may be autistic" and they did not know his name.

Chicopee police said there is no further information at this time.

