Chicopee police locate mother of found 4-year-old boy

Chicopee police say they have located the 4-year-old boy's mother after he was seen wandering by himself on Saturday.

Police said the little boy was found without any clothes on at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street.

They told Western Mass News that the boy "may be autistic" and that they didn't know his name.

By Saturday night, police had found the mom, but they did not release any details about how she was located.

Sunday morning Chicopee Police Lt. Higgins told Western Mass News that they are still talking to witnesses as they continue to investigate what happened.

"Don't know yet if there will be any charges or citations against the mother," he told us.

But he did confirm that the boy is doing well.

"Child is fine," Higgins explained.

Chicopee Police do note that DCF (Department of Children and Families) was notified.

"...They are investigating," added Higgins.

Western Mass News also learned on Sunday that the boy was found outside Family Dollar in the parking lot.

Chicopee police said there is no further information at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department and DCF.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story today. Stay with us on-line and on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for all the latest details.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.