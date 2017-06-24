Chicopee police seek to find parents of 4-year-old boy - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Chicopee police seek to find parents of 4-year-old boy

Chicopee police are hoping the public can help find the parents and identify a 4-year-old boy.

Police said this boy was located without any clothes on at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street on Saturday.

They told Western Mass News that the boy "may be autistic" and they do not know his name.

Anyone with information about this little boy and his parents are asked to contact Chicopee police at 413-592-6341.

